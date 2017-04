The Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Eastman Way, Hemel Hempstead, has begun its summer opening hours.

It is now open from 10am-6pm, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information on recycling visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/recycling, or to learn more on getting a permit to drop off household waste in a van visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/vanpermit