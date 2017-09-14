Stray dogs in Hertfordshire receive award-winning service and care

The dog warden service at Dacorum Borough Council have received the Stray Dogs Gold Footprint award from the RSPCA for the seventh year running.

The council were recognised for going beyond what is expected from them in terms of animal welfare.

Five welfare requirements have to be met by the council’s facilities for stray dogs, including providing a sustainable diet, and protection from pain and suffering.

Sarah Lewis, the council’s dog warden said: “The footprints are the only awards that recognise the hard work of local authorities in relation to animal welfare, so it is great that our service has been recognised again for the hard work that we do to improve animal welfare of our stray dogs.”

Councillor Janice Marshall, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Sustainability and Regulatory Services said: “I am delighted that we have been so successful in achieving this award and congratulate everyone involved in achieving it.

“Our procedures ensure that animal welfare is a priority in every situation we come across, whether it is a dog straying, working with dog owners or an animal business we’re dealing with.”

People can report a stray, lost or missing dog, by calling the dog warden on 01442 228418 (8.45am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday, and 8.45am to 4.30pm on Fridays).