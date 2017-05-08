Stone Age Woman leads the way in Walking Festival event

Follow Stone Age Woman on a leisurely three-mile country walk around Ivinghoe Beacon on Sunday May 21.

An archaeologist dressed in prehistoric fashion will lead the family-friendly walk, visiting The Ridgeway National Trail, Grimm’s Ditch and Ivinghoe Beacon hillfort.

The event forms part of the first Chilterns Walking Festival, organised by the Chilterns Conservation Board.

The Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is blessed with over 2,000km of rights of way including many ancient tracks going back to prehistoric times, drovers’ routes and hillforts.

Several of the organised walks take in stretches of the Ridgeway National Trail and the Icknield Way, Britain’s oldest road dating back to Neolithic times.

The Chilterns Walking Festival takes place from May 15 to 29 and features over 90 guided walks and events.

Spaces on walks are limited and must be pre-booked.

See www.visitchilterns.co.uk/walkingfest or www.facebook.com