Stars to shine at Dacorum Sports Awards

The shortlist has been drawn up and now there are only a few hours left of heightened anticipation before the winners are revealed at the gala presentations at Little Hay Golf Complex.

A host of brilliant individuals and sporting clubs and community organisations are included in the shortlist.

Only one category does not have a shortlist, the Dacorum Sport Network’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and the winner of this category will be announced on the night.

The competition is being run by Sportspace Dacorum Sports Trust, with the full support of The Gazette and our sister newspaper, the Herald Express.

From history-maker Max Whitlock’s Olympic exploits, to Jessica Stretton’s Paralympic gold heroics, and other stars in our sports pages, it has been a superb year.

The shortlisted nominees this year are:

Sports Person of the Year: Alice Hewson; Ben Clarke and Thomas Langdown.

Club of the Year: Hemel Hempstead Town Youth FC; Hemel Storm Basketball Club and Dacorum Synchronised Swimming Club.

Team of the Year: Hemel Hempstead Camelot 1st Team; Greenway Primary School and Boxmoor Primary School.

Community Coach: Deborah Keenleyside; Jack Manly and Claire Raines.

Rising Star: Ben Garratt; Katie Malliff and Andrew Parfitt.

Volunteer of the Year: Liz Evans; Lisa Hancock and Mohammed Awais Ahmed.

Contribution to Disability Sport: Josie Fitzgerald and Sarah Marshall.

Junior Volunteer / Coach of the Year (U21): Lauren Bromell and Emily Smith (Swimming).