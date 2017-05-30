Sporting advocate to address Hertfordshire forum

Jane Ashworth OBE, the chief executive of StreetGames, is giving the keynote address at Herts Sports Partnership’s Partners’ Forum on Wednesday, June 7.

StreetGames is a national charity which takes sport to the doorstep of disadvantaged communities.

It advocates sport as an instrument of social change in disadvantaged communities and wants to see more disadvantaged young people taking part in sport.

Prior to co-founding StreetGames, Jane worked for Sport England for 10 years. She was awarded the OBE for service to community sport in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2011.

Herts Sports Partnership’s annual Partners’ Forum, which takes place at 11.30am at the Hertfordshire Sports Village in Hatfield, is open to all individuals and groups involved in sport and physical activity in Herts.

To attend this free event, register at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hsps-annual- partners-event-2017- tickets-34417508695