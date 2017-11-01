Spook-tacular scenes as Old Town celebrates Halloween with a big party

Old Town turned into a ghost town - of sorts - on Sunday evening with the popular annual Halloween Party.
The ghoulish goings-on drew in punters to enjoy the ghost trains, scary fairground rides and spooky street performances.
There were also some fiendishly good food stalls, and frighteningly fun fancy dress oufits for friends and family to compare.
It all came to an explosive end with a free firework display by Dacorum Borough Council at Gadebridge Park for the thousands of attendents to enjoy.
We sent along our snapper David Satchel to capture the day in action.
Can you spot yourself in our pictures?
