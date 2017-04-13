Specialist school in Hemel Hempstead gets £7,000 towards hydrotherapy pool

A specialist school has moved nearer to its goal of rebuilding its hydrotherapy pool for pupils.

Woodfield School, in Hemel Hempstead, caters for students with complex learning difficulties, and is trying to raise £350,000 to make improvements to the pool.

The pool will significantly enhance the development of its pupils, allowing the students to receive one-to-one assistance needed whilst enjoying the freedoms and joy the swimming pool provides.

The pool will be fitted with specialist hoists and variable coloured lighting to meet individual kid's needs.

And the school was helped out massively after M.K Ginder & Sons Funeral Directors handed over a £7,000 cheque that was raised at its annual golf day.

Managing director Adam Ginder said: "We are always looking for local and worthy causes to support throughout the year, through our golf day and other events, and we are honoured to be donating this money to Woodfield School on this occasion.”