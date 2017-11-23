Search

Special award for Tring Poppy Appeal organiser

News. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150807-174846001
News. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150807-174846001

A Poppy Appeal organiser who has dedicated almost a decade to the charity has been handed a special award.

Caroline Hind has been the organiser for Tring and district for the last nine years, and with the help of volunteers has been responsible for raising over £150,000.

Her outstanding  contribution was formally recognised on Sunday (November 19) when she became the first ever  recipient of the Royal  British Legion’s new  National Certificate of Appreciation.

The certificate was  presented to Mrs Hind by Air Marshal Sir Michael Simmons, president of the Berkhamsted, Tring and District Branch of the  Royal British Legion.