Six rough sleepers  reported in Dacorum

Dacorum has one of the lowest figures in England for the number of rough sleepers.

In 2016 there were an estimated six people sleeping rough in the borough.

This is the equivalent of 0.09 for every 1,000 households, one of the lowest figures in the country.

The figures, released this week by the Department for Communities and Local Government, show that the number of people thought to be sleeping rough has remained largely consistent since 2010, varying between nine and four.

However the England-wide figure shows that the number of rough sleepers has increased every year since the turn of the decade.

There were 1,768 rough sleepers in 2010, but 4,134 last year.