Sir Mike Penning: Hemel Hempstead MP given knighthood by Queen

Hemel Hempstead MP Mike Penning has said 'deeply honoured' - after it was announced this afternoon he was to be given a knighthood.

The Prime Minister's office confirmed this afternoon that Mr Penning was to be made a Knight Bachelor, an honour that was approved by the Queen.

Mike, who has been the town's MP since 2005, said: “This really is a completely unexpected announcement and, of course, I am deeply honoured.

“For someone from my background, it is a great privilege and really very special. I’ve only known about it for about an hour and, to be honest, I think I’m still in shock!”

“It is a great honour for me, my family and indeed for the town. Something like this doesn’t happen every day.

“It just goes to show that in modern Britain it doesn’t matter what background you come from. I hope that it inspires some of our local young people to believe in themselves and that we have future Knights and Dames in our midst.

“I don’t know yet when I will attend an investiture are Buckingham Palace, but I’m very much looking forward to it.”