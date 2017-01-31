Sign up for an incredi-bubble experience

There’s a chance to experience the sheer joy of running through hundreds of foamy bubbles for charity, when Bubble Rush Herts returns to Gadebridge Park.

More than 2,000 people took part in last year’s Bubble Rush, to raise funds for The Hospice of St Francis and the incredi-bubble event is back on Sunday, April 30.

Registration for the 5km Bubble Rush Herts has just opened and people are advised to snap up their places quickly as last year’s inaugural event sold out in record time.

Everyone from tots to OAPs can take part and enjoy running, walking or dancing through safe, frothy foam at the different coloured bubble stations.

Hemel Hempstead residents Melanie and Simon Belson took part last year with their children Leah, 13, Ashleigh, 12, and Aron, 10.

Control systems engineer Simon, aged 44, said: “It’s a great way to have fun with the kids and to raise money for charity.”

Caroline Frampton, aged 49, of the five-strong Boxmoor Bubbly Babes team, said: “We love fun, we love bubbles and we wanted to raise money for a good cause.”

Fran Martin, events manager at the Berkhamsted-based hospice, said: “We were overwhelmed by the popularity of Bubble Rush last year.

“I’d urge families, friends and fun-loving individuals to sign up as soon as possible to guarantee their place.

“Last year’s event raised a staggering £132,000 thanks to the generosity of the participants and this year we’d love to better that figure with even more bubblers.”

To sign up, visit: www.stfrancis.org.uk/bubblerush