Shop volunteers brave the shave for charity

Two women celebrated a charity store’s second birthday by having their heads shaved.

Rebecca Gabbitass and Tracey Unwin-Friend, who both volunteer at Hemel’s Willow Charity Shop, had their hair shaved off by Sydney and Adam from Tony & Guy.

Tracey and Rebecca

The shop, at 222 Marlowes, raises funds for Herts-based charity Willow, which provides Special Days for seriously ill young adults.

The Hemel store has been well supported with donations and local people volunteering in the shop since it opened in 2015.

Its second birthday celebrations on Saturday September 2, with children’s activites, face-painting, a raffle and treats, saw over £1,000 raised.

Charity funds were boosted by a £200 donation from the Nisa Local store in Crabtree Lane, which also donated crisps and Alpen bars to the volunteers on the day.

Shop manager Nicole White said: “I must say a personal big thank you to all our volunteers. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do.

“If anyone is interested in volunteering, please do pop in.”