Shop buys £1,500 of gifts for sick children

Customers of a local convenience store in Hemel Hempstead have paid for £1,500 worth of goodies for sick children at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Since the national 5p charge for plastic carrier bags came into force, the owners of TJ’s Late Shop in Bennetts End, George and Tom Phillips, have been putting aside the 5p from every carrier bag purchase.

On December 23, Tom and George, pictured with cousin Rio, used the £1,500 total to purchase three TV monitors and a huge array of toys, which they delivered to Great Ormond Street the same day, in time for Christmas.