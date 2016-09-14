Seven years since Hemel lost its A&E

Hemel Hempstead’s A&E department closed seven years ago, amid widespread protests.

However health bosses have remained steadfast in their opposition to bringing services such

as A&E back to Hemel Hospital.

Earlier this year Dr Nicholas Small told the Gazette: “We do not plan to open a new A&E service in Hemel because that is not the way to deal with the short or long term issues, either from the perspective of patient care or in order to make best use of the obviously limited financial resources.”

He added: “A major hospital is not workable for a population size of less than 500,000.”