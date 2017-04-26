Secret service veteran denies Hemel Hempstead spy story

Prepare to have your hearts broken, fans of film royalty - Sir Roger Moore has announced that he never lived in Hemel Hempstead.

Earlier this week the Gazette mentioned that 007 himself formerly lived in Tile Kiln Close, Leverstock Green during the 1960s, when he was making his name as Simon Templar in The Saint.

However we were then Tweeted by the one-time cinematic secret agent, with the immortal (and crushing) declaration: “I never lived in Hemel Hempstead!”

Our story has now been updated to reflect Sir Roger’s statement.

Nonetheless we are still want to hear from you about any other local cinema stars who have come from Dacorum. So whether they were born here, went to school here, or simply moved out for some quiet Hertfordshire life when they had lost interest in stardom, we want to know.

Email us on thegazette@jpress.co.uk