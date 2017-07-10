Schools come together to sing in Tring

Grove Road Primary School, in Tring, hosted a Singing Festival for Year 2 classes from local schools in June.

The first of its kind in the area, the event, organised by Jo Sands from the Hertfordshire Music Service, and brought together schools including Dundale, Goldfield, Long Marston, St Bart’s, Aldbury and Grove Road.

All the children learned the songs with their teachers before the event, and came together to sing them, after a fun warm-up.

They were then treated to a performance from 11 singers from Tring School. The Tring School singers then joined Grove Road’s Year 2 pupils to perform songs in two and four parts, with actions included.

Grove Road headteacher Sharon Sanderson said: “Musical education is so important in children’s development. We extend our warm thanks to Jo Sands and Wendy Wilson Goddard from Herts Music Service for coming to our school and leading such a wonderful event.”