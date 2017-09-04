Schoolchildren in Hemel Hempstead learn how to report child abuse

As the new school year begins, the NSPCC campaign for children aged four and up to ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ returns.

Last year, over 37,000 children in Hertfordshire learnt about different forms of child abuse and how to seek help.

The NSPCC visited 12 schools in Hemel Hempstead, teaching primary school children about neglect, bullying, physical and sexual abuse.

With the help of NSPCC mascot Buddy, the scheme encourages children to speak to a trusted adult or Childline about any worries they may have.

Wendy Pimblett, NSPCC Schools Service Coordinator, said: “It’s important that children all over the country are empowered about how to speak out and stay safe from abuse.

“Our team of volunteers do a fantastic job to give children this vital knowledge in a fun, age appropriate way.

“The Speak Out Stay Safe scheme can help protect a generation of children from abuse and neglect and we are always looking for volunteers and schools to sign up to take part in this vital programme.”