Scam ticket website sells non-existent tickets

Gig-goers have been left empty handed after a website sold non-existent tickets to Robbie Williams concerts and UK festivals.

After purchasing tickets from Goticketsuk.com, victims were informed that their tickets would arrive nearer the concert date, however, there have been a number of reported cases of buyers not receiving their tickets.

Goticketsuk.com have suggested a number of reasons as to why they have not arrived, including: overbooking, cancellation or a delay in receiving the tickets from the supplier.

Neither Action Fraud or the victims have been able to contact Goticketsuk.com.

‘Unaware of any refunds’

“The Goticketsuk.com website which is taking people’s money for concerts and festivals due to take place later this year is actually a fraud,” says Action Fraud.

“We are working with our partners in law enforcement to get the website and phone number taken down to stop others from falling victim.”

At present The Goticketsuk.com website has been removed from the internet .

“Some reports have also indicated that victims have been promised a refund, though we are currently unaware of any refunds being awarded,” says Action Fraud.

Over the past three years more than 21,000 people have fallen victim to ticket fraud which has resulted in a total loss of £17 million.

Action Fraud gives the following advice if you may have been affected by the Goticketsuk.com scam.

Report it to Action Fraud. All reports to Action Fraud will receive a Police Crime Reference Number (NFRC) and an update in writing 28 working days later.

Credit Card purchases can be reimbursed under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

Debit Card purchases are not always entitled to claiming money back so contact your provider to find out.

Read Which?’s guide to claiming fraudulent money back