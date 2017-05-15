Rugby fans leap into action for Collett School

A pair of Northampton Saints rugby fans are taking on a charity skydive, following an appeal from a rival team supporter.

Estate agent Ian Simons, aged 43, and accountant Kirstie Blencowe, 46, were inspired to leap into action after reading an appeal by Saracens supporter Fraz Collett-Gorton on Facebook.

On June 11, the pair will be taking part in a sponsored skydive in aid of Friends of Collett, the charity that raises money for The Collett School, a special educational needs schoolin Hemel Hempstead which is attended by Fraz’s son Murray.

Ian, who is afraid of heights, said: “You never know when a family member or friend might require help from somewhere like The Collett School and that’s why we wanted to do something to help.

“The added twist is that Kirstie and I will be jumping wearing the shirts of rival rugby teams. I will be donning a Leicester Tigers top and Kirstie a Saracens one.

“The thought of doing that is even more gut-wrenching than the jump itself!”

See www.localgiving.org/fundraising/kirstieskydive