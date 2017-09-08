Rotary’s £2,000 donation to police welfare fund

Berkhamsted Rotary Club has presented the Chief Constable with a cheque for £2,000 for the Hertfordshire Constabulary Welfare Fund.

Rotary president Peter Brown met with Chief Constable Charlie Hall and General Secretary of the Hertfordshire Police Federation Vojislav Mihailovic at Berkhamsted Police Station to hand over the donation.

The Constabulary Welfare Fund financially supports serving police officers, members of police staff and their families who are experiencing monetary hardship.

Chief Constable Hall said: “I would like to thank the Berkhamsted Rotary Club for their generous donation. It gave me great pleasure to spend some time with Peter and hear about the work the Rotary Club does to help other charities.”

Berkhamsted Rotary raises a substantial amount each year for good causes, from events including the Half Marathon and Fun Run in March, a fireworks night in November and a concert at the town’s castle in July.