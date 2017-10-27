Robot Wars team from Hemel Hempstead advances to final of TV show

Hemel Hempstead’s Robot Wars heroes Team Behemoth have made their first Grand Final in almost 20 years.

The team competes annually in the BBC Two show, but for nearly two decades it’s been ‘so near yet so far’ for the team of four, who work on the robot at their workshop in Apsley.

But on Sunday, viewers tuning into the show – presented byDara Ó Briain and Angela Scanlon – finally saw Behemoth progress at last.

The team’s captain and driver Ant Pritchard, 40, told the Gazette: “That’s been 19 years in the making, the last time we did this was back in 1998. It feels really good.”

It marks a successful return to the TV show after a difficult spell last year, where Ant was accused of being a ‘sore loser’ on social media after losing one battle against a team of kids on the show.

He said: “Real Robot Wars fans knew that wasn’t the case. The support we’ve had from fans both then and over the years has been just great.”

Ant, his brother Michael, 36, Kane Aston, also 36, and Kevin Cleasby, 29, can now look forward to watching the final when it’s broadcast later on in the year.

Ant, who already knows the result having completed filming in Glasgow earlier this year, said: “It’s been difficult to keep everything under wraps for this long!”