REVEALED: The BEST and WORST GP surgeries in Dacorum as rated by patients

We can today reveal a list of where your GP surgeries rank in Hemel Hempstead and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.
The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.
The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.
Here is the list of how they rank, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others:
Kings Langley Surgery - The Nap, Kings Langley - 93.0 per cent
Longmeadow Surgery - High Street, Bovingdon - 93.0 per cent
Haverfield Surgery - High Street, Kings Langley - 92.6 per cent
West Herts Medical Centre - Jubilee Wing, Hemel Hempstead General Hospital - 91.9 per cent
Rothschild House Surgery - Chapel Street, Tring - 91.5 per cent
Everest House Surgery - Everest Way, Hemel Hempstead - 89.1 per cent
Fernville Surgery - Midland Road, Hemel Hempstead - 86.5 per cent
Archway Surgery - High Street, Bovingdon - 86.4 per cent
The Manor Street Surgery - Manor Street, Berkhamsted - 86.0 per cent
Boxmoor Doctors Surgery - St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead - 85.6 per cent
Parkwood Surgery - Galley Hill, Gadebridge - 85.6 per cent
Parkwood Surgery - Parkwood Drive, Warnes End - 85.6 per cen
Highfield Surgery - Jupiter Drive, Hemel Hempstead - 83.9 per cent
Bennetts End Surgery - Gatecroft, Bennetts End - 83.8 per cent
Boxwell Road Surgery - Boxwell Road, Berkhamsted - 81.4 per cent
Lincoln House Surgery - London Road, Apsley - 80.4 per cent
Grove Hill Medical Centre - Kilbride Court, Hemel Hempstead - 75.5 per cent
Milton House Surgery - Doctors Commons Road, Berkhamsted - 74.5 per cent
The New Surgery - Church Yard, Tring - 72.7 per cent
Woodhall Farm Medical Centre - Valley Green, Woodhall Farm - 71.4 per cent
To see the results or to check out how your surgery performed, click here.
