REVEALED: The BEST and WORST GP surgeries in Dacorum as rated by patients

We can today reveal a list of where your GP surgeries rank in Hemel Hempstead and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of how they rank, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others:

Kings Langley Surgery - The Nap, Kings Langley - 93.0 per cent

Longmeadow Surgery - High Street, Bovingdon - 93.0 per cent

Haverfield Surgery - High Street, Kings Langley - 92.6 per cent

West Herts Medical Centre - Jubilee Wing, Hemel Hempstead General Hospital - 91.9 per cent

Rothschild House Surgery - Chapel Street, Tring - 91.5 per cent

Everest House Surgery - Everest Way, Hemel Hempstead - 89.1 per cent

Fernville Surgery - Midland Road, Hemel Hempstead - 86.5 per cent

Archway Surgery - High Street, Bovingdon - 86.4 per cent

The Manor Street Surgery - Manor Street, Berkhamsted - 86.0 per cent

Boxmoor Doctors Surgery - St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead - 85.6 per cent

Parkwood Surgery - Galley Hill, Gadebridge - 85.6 per cent

Parkwood Surgery - Parkwood Drive, Warnes End - 85.6 per cen

Highfield Surgery - Jupiter Drive, Hemel Hempstead - 83.9 per cent

Bennetts End Surgery - Gatecroft, Bennetts End - 83.8 per cent

Boxwell Road Surgery - Boxwell Road, Berkhamsted - 81.4 per cent

Lincoln House Surgery - London Road, Apsley - 80.4 per cent

Grove Hill Medical Centre - Kilbride Court, Hemel Hempstead - 75.5 per cent

Milton House Surgery - Doctors Commons Road, Berkhamsted - 74.5 per cent

The New Surgery - Church Yard, Tring - 72.7 per cent

Woodhall Farm Medical Centre - Valley Green, Woodhall Farm - 71.4 per cent

To see the results or to check out how your surgery performed, click here.