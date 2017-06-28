Reunion plan for ‘has-beens’

A reunion is being planned in August for grassroots football players who have now hung up their boots.

Benny Mitchell is putting together the ‘Has-been Footballers’ reunion.

He explained: “I played locally at Dudswell United, Aylesbury, Chesham, Tring, Watford and Luton – your normal around-the-local -area footballer,

“Well, now I’m in my late 60s. We made an awful lot of friends during our playing days. All I hear these days are about players we played with and against who now have various illnesses, so I would like to invite all the has-beens, never-beens, could have-beens and should have-beens of our generation to a reunion barbecue at the George and Dragon pub in Northchurch, Berkhamsted, on Saturday, August 5, at 7,30pm.

“It’s an open invitation to everyone and anyone who played in the 60s, 70s and 80s in the local Hemel, Berko, Tring and Watford area.

“There were some great local players from our generation and we can compare our bad knees, ankles and backs caused by those dodgy tackles all those years ago and discuss what medication we are all taking now, which is the normal conversation these days when we meet.

“It’s an invitation to one and all for a trip down memory lane. We are trying to make it a night to remember for a generation some times finding it hard to remember.”

The George and Dragon is run by Paul ‘Boomer’ Burgess who played and managed a number of local sides, and opened the batting for Hemel Cricket Club.

For more details, call 07973 863 815 or email ben nymitchell1@hotmail.co.uk.