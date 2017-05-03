Repairs to be made on hundreds of Hertfordshire roads

Hertfordshire County Council is giving hundreds of the county’s most weather-worn residential roads - including many in Dacorum - a new lease of life.

Nearly 300 residential roads countywide will get a makeover using a method known as micro surfacing.

It involves spreading a thin layer of new road surface to seal the road from the elements, even out bumps and dips and restore grip.

By sealing any cracks it can prevent the formation of potholes, and the treatment is quick to apply and adds years to the life of the road.

The work is being carried out by contractor Kiely Bros. on behalf of the County Council between April and August.

Rob Smith, who is deputy director of environment at the council, said: “This programme will help improve many of our local roads, particularly those that carry low or moderate levels of traffic.

“We know improving road condition is very important to local residents and road users, and the new surface will last for years.

“This programme of micro surfacing is just one example of our commitment to improving Hertfordshire’s road network.”

With micro surfacing the mixture is laid cold by a special machine, which saves energy and is better for the environment.

The surface is safe to drive on after a couple of hours, but it will take a few weeks to bed in and dry out fully. At first roads will look quite rough with loose stones, so drivers should watch their speed while the new surface settles.

Once it has dried out workers will return to sweep up, raise ironwork - such as manhole covers - to the new road level, and re-paint road markings.

The programme of micro surfacing is part of a £4m maintenance scheme to extend the life of 360,000m2 of Hertfordshire’s busier roads.