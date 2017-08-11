Renowned oil painter’s works on display

There will be a chance to view and purchase works by the renowned Chilterns painter Brian Bennett at an exhibition at Berkhamsted School from August 28 to September 2.

One of the best-known living painters of the Chilterns, Brian has lived in Berkhamsted for 60 years, and was head of art at Berkhamsted School for 30 years.

To celebrate his 90th birthday year, 90 of his oil paintings capturing the essence of this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty will be displayed at the school’s Chadwick Art and Design Centre from 10am to 5pm each day.

Brian, who was president of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters from 1987 to 1995, said: “I’ve always wanted to paint. I love exploring, and I look to find something that is meaningful and stimulating. I aim to reveal the world through painting and invite viewers to discover the poetry of the landscape.

“I have developed my own style and technique from painting with a personally designed knife. It’s very flattering and reassuring when people go into a room and say: ‘That’s a Brian Bennett’.”