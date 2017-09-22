Reminiscence group launches in vintage teamoom

Home Instead Senior Care has launched a Forget-me-not Circle in Hemel Hempstead.

A Forget-me-not Circle is gathering for people living with dementia and their carers, where they can socialise with others in a a comfortable and supportive atmosphere.

There is a chance to talk, reminisce and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit in a safe, friendly environment.

The Hemel Hempstead group meets every Tuesday from 10am to noon at the Liberty Tea Rooms, at 12 Bank Court.

The Liberty Tea Rooms is a community-run, community-supported initiative, with payments provided through an honesty box.

The vintage décor provides plenty of opportunity to reminisce among the homemade cakes and tea, served by volunteers.

There is also a meeting room available for carers requiring a more confidential setting.

Jeremy Lane, owner of Home Instead Senior Care Hemel Hempstead and the Chilterns, said: “Home Instead are dementia care specialists who will be on hand to answer questions about the condition as well as signposting to local services.

“Reminiscence resources will be available during the session as well as tips on how to look after your loved ones.

“The group will offer friendship and support in the inviting, inclusive and welcoming environment of the tea rooms.

“Everyone is welcome to attend.”