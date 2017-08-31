Recycling rates in Dacorum reach a new high

Residents living in Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding areas are now recyling more than they are throwing away.

A new recycling system that was brought to the borough three years ago is proving to work its magic.

Locals have been benefitting from improved technology to make recycling easier and Dacorum Borough Council (DBC) have been raising awareness to help rates increase.

The recycling rate 15 years ago was 12% and now DBC want to work towards a rate of 60% recycling of waste.

Councillor Janice Marshall, portfolio holder for environment, sustainability and regulatory services, said: “I am really pleased that our residents are making the effort to recycle efficiently using their kerbside and neighbourhood facilities.

“This increased recycling rate demonstrates that people are understanding more and more that the items we throw away carry both an environmental and economic value; and that it is therefore important to give items a new life by recycling them rather than putting them in our grey bins.

“I hope that this good performance continues to grow so that together we can reach our target of a 60% recycling rate in Dacorum.”