Recognition for Herts charity founder

The founder and CEO of local social enterprise Small Acts of Kindness has won two awards at Age UK’s annual Spirit of Age Awards.

Lynne Misner was presented with the Later Life Hero and the John Ramsay Special Recognition awards at a dinner at London’s Merchant Taylor’s Hall.

Small Acts of Kindness is an rapidly growing, award-winning charitable social enterprise based in Watford that works throughout Herts in partnership with more than 40 voluntary, corporate and statutory organisations.

Run entirely by volunteers, Small Acts of Kindness sources and distributes gifts to older, often lonely and isolated people, helping them stay warm in their homes and reducing the negative impacts of loneliness and isolation.

It currently runs two projects.

Warm in Winter gift bags, containing a large fleece blanket, thermal hat, gloves and socks and a mug and hot drinks, are distributed free of charge to older people, many of whom face the choice between heating their homes and eating.

Celebrate Christmas gift bags, containing an advent calendar and a selection of wrapped gifts, are distributed to older people who would otherwise be alone over the Christmas period.

Launched two years ago, Small Acts of Kindness has grown from distributing 50 gift bags a year to over 2,800, and expects this to grow to an additional 3,500 next winter.

It works throughout Dacorum, in partnership with the CCG, Age UK Herts and Dacorum and Herts Independent Living Service, which help identify older people who are cold in their homes.

Find out more at www.smallactsofkindness.co.uk