Read all about Berkhamsted man’s unusual life story

A Berkhamsted man is publishing his unusual life story, with a launch event at a bookshop in the town.

David’s book, Progress of a Modern Pilgrim: My Life as an Ambassador of Faith and Film, recounts how his life has taken many twists and turns.

Just when he thought he was going into a life of Hollywood excitement, he was called to be a pastor.

Thirty years later, the door opened for him to reconnect with Hollywood as a film and TV producer.

At the same time, doors began to open to him in such places as China, North Korea and Cambodia.

David has lived in Berkhamsted for over 20 years, and during this time has been involved in TV and film production and charity work, including volunteering with a feeding programme for children in North Korea.

His book launch takes place from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, June 10, at the Way Inn Bookshop with food and a ‘meet and greet’ book signing.

To find out more, see www.progressofamodernpilgrim.com