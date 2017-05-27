Re-appeal to find heavily pregnant woman with links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has gone missing from St Albans.

Kellie Slater, who is 33 years old, and from the City, was last seen in St Albans on April 9.

She is described as being around 5ft 1in tall, of slim build with black shoulder length hair which may be worn in a different style or colour. Kellie was last seen wearing blue trousers with rips in the front and a crop top.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Kellie’s welfare as she is believed to be heavily pregnant and therefore will need imminent medical attention.

Kellie also has connections with London and the Hemel Hempstead area.

Anyone who sees her, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact DI Alex Warwick or DS Katy Jackson on the non-emergency number 101 straight away.