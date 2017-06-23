Queen’s Birthday Honours: Hertfordshire Deputy Chief Constable

A former teacher who switched careers to become one of the county’s leading police officers has been awarded the Queen’s Policing Medal.

Hertfordshire Deputy Chief Constable Michelle Dunn was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

But her first response was to pay tribute to her friends and colleagues.

Deputy Chief Constable Dunn said: “I am both delighted and honoured to be recognised in this way. This award is not just about my contribution to policing, it’s about the talented individuals and teams I have had the pleasure of working with over the years, who have shared the same passion and values about public service and helped me get the job done.

“The police service is brimming with dedicated teams and units who will always go the extra mile and I am proud to have played my part in many operations and initiatives dedicated to keeping people safe and bringing offenders to justice.

“I also want to thank my family for their unstinting loyalty and care over the years, they have always encouraged me to be the best that I can and I would not have been able to progress my career without their understanding and support.”

Deputy Chief Constable Dunn’s early career was as a PE and science teacher, but she then switched paths and joined Essex Police in 1992, taking up roles including response and neighbourhood policing, local divisional commander roles and divisional commander at Stansted airport.

She was also seconded to the Home Office for 18 months, developing the National Police Performance Framework, before coming to Hertfordshire in June 2014 on promotion as Assistant Chief Constable. She became Deputy Chief Constable in 2015.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: “Michelle’s award is richly deserved, reflecting years of dedicated service.”