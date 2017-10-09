Quality award for county archive service

The county’s historical records and photographs are being preserved to a high standard, according to an external accreditation body.

Hertfordshire Archives and Local Studies (HALS) was awarded archive accreditation status by the National Archives, a UK-wide quality standard which recognises good performance in archive service delivery, at a ceremony at County Hall last week.

As part of its statutory responsibilities, the HALS team stores and preserves a range of historical Hertfordshire documents, photographs, maps and records, and their work has successfully met the national standard for the management of unique collections.

Herts County Council first made arrangements to care for historic records in 1895, only a few years after it was created, and this function moved to the new County Hall in 1939. The oldest document is a charter by Edward the Confessor conferring land in Wheathampstead in 1060. The oldest map, of Digswell, dates from 1599.

Terry Douris, county council executive member for libraries and localism, accepted the certificate.