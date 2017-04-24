Purses stolen in Tring and Berkhamsted high streets

Do you recognise any of these people?

Herts Police are investigating three incidents of purse-dipping in Berkhamsted and Tring, and have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

The incidents all occurred on Wednesday, March 29. At around 12.30pm, a woman’s purse was stolen from her handbag while she was in High Street, Berkhamsted (crime reference D2/17/329). Between 11.15-11.45am, a woman’s purse was stolen from her handbag while she was at the Save The Children Shop in High Street, Tring (crime reference D3/17/209). And between 11-11.10am, a woman’s purse was taken from her handbag in Tring High Street (crime reference D3/17/207).

The offenders subsequently attempted to use cash cards within the purses at cashpoints and Argos stores in Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage, and Swiss Cottage in London.

Police would like to speak to the people pictured as they may have information about the thefts that could prove useful to the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting the crime reference D3/17/207.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.