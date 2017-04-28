Purrfect present for cat rescue centre

Hemel Hempstead-based pet food brand Meowing Heads has supported RSPCA Milton Keynes and North Bucks with a huge donation of meals for its feline friends.

After learning of the large increase in pets abandoned after Christmas this year, the owners of the healthy pet food company launched a social media campagn for fans to nominate their favourite animal charity to receive free food.

Bailey’s Wet Food Giveaway aimed to raise awareness of the many pets bought as Christmas gifts, which are abandoned early in the year, and the resulting pressure on animal rescue centres.

A total of 75,000 meals were given to homeless pets following the campaign.

Sue Taft, of the RSPCA, said: “Due to the high number of pets that we recue, especially in the first few months of the year, we are always grateful for donations of cat food.

“The incredibly kind donation from Meowing Heads will help ensure that our anmals in need have access to high-quality nutrition, keeping them healthy and happy during their stay with us.”