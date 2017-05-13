Pupils are spoilt for choice at career day at Astley Cooper School

Students at a secondary school got a glimpse of what the future may hold for them at a successful careers day.

Astley Cooper School, which is based in Grovehill, recently welcomed 17 guest speakers from local businesses for the day.

The line-up included specialists from the fields of dentistry, beauty, engineering, law, medicine and construction – as well as current Astley Cooper students speaking about further education and sports coaching.

Before the day, students were asked to complete a questionnaire to determine their interests. They were then given talks based on their responses, but the school also ensured that students had the opportunity to look at career options that they may not have previously considered.

For many, it meant a new world of possibilities has now opened up.

During the day, held on April 26, the guest speakers from around the area talked about their field of expertise, and answered a range of questions from the students.

They also gave feedback about what they look for when employing new staff, and explained routes in to their profession and what qualifications they would consider.

Maths teacher Sophie Fernando is also the careers co-ordinator, and said: “It has been a stressful few months trying to organise my first big event at Astley Cooper!

"But I can say honestly that it was worth it. I was extremely proud of our students on the day. There was a great atmosphere with positive vibes."