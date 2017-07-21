Prime time fun for Amazon’s Hemel staff

Staff at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead had cause for celebration when they helped the retailer achieve its biggest day in Amazon history.

Amazon announced that sales on Prime Day, July 11, surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday globally, making it the biggest day ever in Amazon history.

Prime Day, now in its third year, was celebrated at the Hemel fulfilment centre with fun activities including music, bunting, decorations and free popcorn for the whole team.

The fun activity was organised by Amazon Hemel Hempstead’s Laila Bormane to help the local team enjoy a fun-filled Prime Day while they shipped orders to customers around the world.

Site general manager Lorenzo Barbo said: “Prime Day is one of the biggest events in the Amazon calendar and what better way to celebrate it here in Hemel than by treating our team to some fun activities?

“We had decorations, popcorn, music and a great day. We had a lot of fun but also helped Amazon break records while delivering for our customers and it’s been a brilliant experience for us all to be involved in.”