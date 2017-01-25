Premier League and Hollywood star Vinnie Jones talks about life, Hemel Hempstead, and carpets

Our sister paper the Gazette met with local legend Vinnie Jones this week to mark the launch of his new business.

Vinnie may have first made his name as a footballer and then a Hollywood star, but he also has a number of business interests.

And the latest is Deacon Jones, a carpet and flooring showroom and trade counter he has founded with his friend and business partner Danny Deacon.

Vinnie told the Gazette: “I’m keen to create jobs in Hertfordshire and the surrounding counties.

“I was born and bred here, I’ve lived in Hemel most of my life, and I bought my first home here.

“It’s important for me to give something back to the community.”

Vinnie Jones @ Deacon Jones

The idea for the firm came on the golf course at Centurion Club, but it was no fleeting flight of fancy for Vinnie.

Long before he made his name playing for Wimbledon he earned his first wage packet at age 12 on a building site, and even as a famous footballer and actor he has taken a hands-on role doing up homes in both Hertfordshire and LA.

But it was still important to him to have local expertise.

Vinnie said: “Danny knows this business inside-out, I’ve known him since he was seven years old, and we’re creating jobs for local lads.”

Vinnie Jones posters

Deacon Jones is not aimed at members of the public coming in to buy carpet or flooring ‘off the peg’, the firm are keen for fitters from the local area to get in touch via www.deaconjones.co.uk

Vinnie said: “Come and have a look, if you think you’re hard-working enough.”

> We also have a competition to give away two signed posters of Vinnie, one from his playing days and one from his film Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels.

To enter, email thegazette@jpress.co.uk with the name of one of Vinnie’s former clubs. Usual rules apply.

And while you’re at it, why not play our fun quiz about unusual footballers’ careers after they hung up their boots? Click here and enjoy!