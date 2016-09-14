Pre-schoolers star on Countryfile

Children from Little Gaddesden Pre-school and the stunning Gaddesden Estate featured on BBC Countryfile on Sunday, September 4.

Pre-school owner Jenny Ivory, whose father and grandfather have both worked on the estate, said: “Countryfile wanted to film a ‘then and now’ programme about harvest on the Gaddesden Estate.

Children from Little Gaddesden Pre-school with Countryfile presenter Matt Baker

“Many years ago, the BBC filmed there about harvest, involving my grandfather, so they wanted to revisit and compare harvest then and now. They liked the idea of me and my dad now being involved there.”

Despite a rainy day, filming took place on the estate, owned by the Halsey family, with children from the pre-school and holiday club taking part.

Children played games in the gardens, tasted the vegetables and tried out a camcorder, thanks to the film crew.

Jenny said: “They learned about bread making and its association with harvest. We then went into the kitchen garden to pick vegetables for the farmers’ harvest tea.”

Filming on the Gaddesden Estate

Countryfile presenter Matt Baker asked the children lots of questions, as well as chatting to Jenny and her dad, gardener Michael Frewin.

Later on, Jenny and some of the children were filmed meeting the farmers in the field to talk about the harvest and look inside the combine harvester.

Jenny said: “It was a fantastic day. Everyone had so much fun despite the weather. Nick and Viola Halsey were so welcoming and hospitable, making sure we had drinks and snacks for everyone.

“The children enjoyed themselves and engaged in all the activities.”