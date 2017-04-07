Popular bubble rush is returning to Hemel Hempstead

In three weeks’ time the popular Bubble Rush will return – and it’s hoped even more people will be covered in suds for a good cause.

The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted is urging people to register for their bubble-tastic event and help it continue to care and support patients and families.

Clare Gurney is taking part with her daughters Jenna and Lois

They include people such as Clare Gurney, whose husband Barry passed away at the Hospice earlier this year.

Clare, 59, from Leven Way, Hemel Hempstead, will be making it a family affair when she takes part with her two daughters, Jenna Hughes, 32, and Lois Okoro, 36, and grandchildren six-year-old Riley and three-year-old Lorelai.

“I like to keep fit and so do my daughters so we enjoy doing anything like this,” she says.

It won’t be the first time that Clare has donned her trainers in aid of the Hospice having previously done the Midnight Walk.

She added: “When a charity is local it feels more personal. Barry came to the Hospice for rehabilitation but he deteriorated quickly.

“When he died it was very sudden, we didn’t think we would lose him yet.

“The Hospice was amazing and it’s a such a lovely place. I’ve also had friends who have been treated there, so as it’s our local charity I wanted to support it.”

The easy 5km fun run through bubble stations bursting with masses of pink, blue, green and yellow, foamy bubbles is suitable for all the family, from tots to teens and grown-ups to grandparents.

Last year’s inaugural event raised £132,000, so the hospice is catering for demand by returning to Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead, on Sunday April 30.

The charity supports 2,000 people with life-limiting illnesses every year, and relies on voluntary donations for 80 per cent of its £5 million annual running costs.

People are being urged to snap up their places quickly as last year’s event sold out in record time.

Helen Olley, 41, from The Rhymes, Hemel Hempstead, did it last year with seven-year-old son Dexter and daughter Neve, five.

They enjoyed it so much that they are bringing along Dad, Tim, 52, and step-sister Sasha, 17 this year.

“The kids absolutely loved it last year,” said Helen. “The warm up, camaraderie, and getting dressed up, it was all so lovely.

“They kept asking when they could do it again and are so excited again.

“We have friends with relatives who have been to the hospice, so we know the work it does and we wanted to support it.

“We want to instil in the children the importance of doing something for others.

“It’s also good exercise for them and something we can do together as a family, so it’s a win-win.

“We live near the park and it’s great to see such good use being made of such a lovely space.”

To sign up, visit www.stfrancis.org.uk/bubblerush