Police warning after thefts from motor vehicles in Hemel Hempstead

Police are once again reminding drivers to ensure their cars and vans are fully secure when leaving them unattended - following a series of thefts from motor vehicles in Hemel Hempstead recently.

In some cases, it is believed that the vehicles had been left unlocked.

Sergeant Damien Hewitt, from the Hemel Hempstead East Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “I would like to remind people to ensure that their vehicles are fully locked and secured when leaving them unattended, even if it’s just for a few minutes. In some instances insurance companies will not pay out if vehicles have been left unlocked.

“Please also make sure that you remove all valuable items from your vehicle, even from the glove box and boot. Leaving items on display makes your vehicle an easy target for opportunist thieves and it takes just seconds for them to break in and steal your belongings.

“We’re doing all we can to combat this type of crime and have increased patrols but we also need the public to play their part by ensuring their vehicles are fully secure and reporting any suspicious activity.”

The Constabulary also offers a free tool engraving service to help people protect their property.

Sgt Hewitt continued: “Marking tools in this way makes them less attractive to thieves as they are harder to sell on. It also means that, if they are ever lost or stolen and subsequently recovered, they can be reunited with their rightful owner.”

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity around vehicles is asked contact police straight away via the non-emergency number 101. If you witness a crime in progress, always dial 999.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.