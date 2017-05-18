Police warning after rise in report of anti-social riders in Hemel Hempstead

Police are issuing a warning to riders in Hemel Hempstead following a rise in reports of mopeds being ridden in an anti-social manner.

In recent weeks there have been instances of youths riding dangerously along paths and through alleyways.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Karen Mellor said: “Riding in an anti-social manner is extremely dangerous and could lead to serious consequences. In many cases, the riders are not wearing helmets so are putting themselves in danger, as well as members of the public.”

If you are caught riding illegally or anti-socially, police can issue a written warning, and if you are caught again within the next 12 months, police have powers to seize your moped.

If offenders do not subsequently reclaim their mopeds and pay storage or recovery fees within a 14 day period, their vehicles can be crushed. You can also be reported for traffic offences.

Sergeant Mellor continued: “We have increased patrols and anyone caught riding anti-socially will be dealt with robustly. However, we also need the public’s help to identify those who are riding in this manner. If you see anyone, or have any information about who might be responsible, please contact police straight away.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101. If you believe there is an immediate risk to members of the public, always dial 999.