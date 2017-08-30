Police searching for Hemel Hempstead man who failed to turn up at court

Police are appealing to members of the public to help trace a man who has failed to appear in court.

Kacey Parkin, 19, from Chaucer Walk, Hemel Hempstead, had been due to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 16 in connection with several offences - theft of

a motor vehicle, having no insurance, possession of drugs and assault on a constable.

Kacey has connections around the Hemel Hempstead area and anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at

www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced orrecorded and you will never need to go to court.