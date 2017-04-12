Police release CCTV after purse thefts in Hemel Hempstead

Police have released a series of CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with a trio of purse thefts which may be connected.

Officers at Hertfordshire Constabulary who are investigating the purse thefts are hoping that the people pictured may have information which could help them during their enquiries.

The first theft occurred on Saturday March 4, between 1pm and 2.15pm, where a woman’s handbag was stolen from the Tiki Cafe in Marlowes.

Then a day later, on Sunday March 5, another woman was targeted at Dunelm in London Road, Apsley. The woman had her purse stolen between 3.10pm and 3.40pm.

The last of what police believe to be connected incidents happened on Monday, March 6 at around 2pm.

A woman’s purse was taken from her handbag at the Aldi supermarket in London Road, Apsley.

Anyone who recognises them or has any other information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Herts Police by calling the non-emergency number 101.

