Police on lookout for missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing to members of the public for help in locating a missing man.

Aleksandar Trajanovski, 37, was last seen at around 9.30pm yesterday (Wednesday April 5) when he left the Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Aleksandar is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall. He has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and black jeans.

He also has links to the Hemel Hempstead area.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who sees Aleksandar, or has any information about his possible whereabouts, to contact police immediately via 101.