Police launch tool-marking service

A free tool-marking service is being launched in a bid to reduce thefts and help reunite stolen items with their owners.

The Hemel Hempstead North, Rural, West and Central Safer Neighbourhood Team has purchased equipment which will allow officers to engrave tools.

Officers will hold regular tool-marking events in the area and will also be making proactive visits to anyone they think may benefit from the free service.

If you would like to get your tools marked, call 01442 271642 or email SNTHemelHempstead NorthRuralWestandCen tral@herts.pnn.police.uk