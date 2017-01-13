Police launch free tool marking scheme

Police in Hemel are launching a free tool marking service, in a bid to reduce thefts and help reunite stolen items with their rightful owners.

The Hemel Hempstead North, Rural, West and Central Safer Neighbourhood Team has purchased equipment which will allow officers to engrave tools, with the aim of making them more easily identifiable and less attractive to thieves.

Officers will be holding regular tool marking events and will also be making proactive visits to anyone they think may benefit from the service.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Matt Deveney said: “Unfortunately, we have seen a rise in thefts from vehicles, with tools and other valuables being targeted.

“We are working hard to tackle this type of crime and hope that this new service will help deter would-be thieves.

“Engraving or marking your tools makes them less attractive to thieves, and also easier to return if they are stolen and later recovered by police.

“I would urge people to use this free service to help keep their belongings more secure.

“If you witness any suspicious activity around vehicles or properties, please contact police straight away.

“If you see a crime in progress, always dial 999.”

Anyone wanting to get their tools marked can contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on 01442 271642 or email SNTHemelHempsteadNorthRuralWestandCentral@herts.pnn.police.uk

Hertfordshire constabulary advises residents to remove tools from vans when left over night, or fit and use a tool safe if this is not possible.

Herts residents can get a 10 per cent discount on vehicle security products through www.protectavan.co.uk