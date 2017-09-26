Police hunting for man who has Hemel links

Police are searching for this man, who has links to Hemel Hempstead.

John Wickens, 28, of Ditchmore Lane, Stevenage, is wanted in connection with a breach of bail conditions and criminal damage.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfs Police immediately via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.