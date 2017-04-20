Police hoping to trace missing woman with links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who has gone missing who has links to the Hemel Hempstead area.

Kellie Slater, who is 33 years old, and from the City, was last seen in St Albans at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, April 12.

She is described as being around 5ft 1in tall, of slim build with black shoulder length hair. Kellie was last seen wearing blue trousers with rips in the front and a crop top.

Kellie also has connections with the Hemel Hempstead area and London.

Anyone who sees her, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 straight away.