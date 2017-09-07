Police examining suspected arson of Hemel Hempstead business

Police are examining CCTV images after a business premises appeared to be burned down deliberately in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fletcher Way in Highfield just after 1am on Friday September 1, where the building was up in flames.

The scene after the premises was set on fire early on Friday morning

Tony Hyseni is a manager of Imagine Hub, which saw the back of their premises burned down. The premises features a cafe and car wash amongst other services, and backs onto Yewtree Primary School.

He told the Gazette: "We have CCTV images of somebody who was going to steal stuff around the back, and then he decided to set the place on fire.

"It burned down a neighbour's fence and a new canopy that we had just brought for £6,000.

"The neighbour was terrified, but luckily nobody was hurt. It could have been much worse."

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Police added: "The fire service made us aware of a fire at a commercial premises at Fletcher Way at 1.23am on Friday.

"The fire affected a garage attached to a car wash room at the junction with Cattsdell. There was some rubbish piled up behind the garage which has caught alight.

"The fire service believe this was deliberate, and detectives are examining CCTV."

The force added that at the moment but no arrests have been made.