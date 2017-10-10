Police appeal to help find wanted man with Hemel Hempstead links

Police are appealing to members of the public to help trace a man who is wanted.

Harry Hughes, aged 30, and whose last known address is Bramfield in Watford, is wanted on recall to prison.

He also has connections to Hemel Hempstead.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.